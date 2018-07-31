App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG


Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported Q1FY19 EBITDA and PAT of Rs9.3bn (+26% YoY, +14% QoQ) and Rs5.9bn (+34% YoY, +12% QoQ), respectively, in-line with our estimates. PLNG's total volumes at 220tbtu (+4%QoQ) were due to higher demand from downstream sector along with increased demand post closure of Dabhol terminal for monsoon. Long-term Rasgas contracted volumes were strong at 112tbtu (flat QoQ), and included ~11tbtu from Gorgon while the service/tolling volumes at Dahej; service volume were at 97tbtu spot volumes were at 5tbtu (7tbtu in Q4). Kochi regas volumes were at 6tbtu.


Outlook


Also, reports of delay in commissioning of the new 5MTPA tolling LNG capacity at Mundra, will support PLNG's earnings. Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs300 (unchanged).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #Petronet LNG #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

