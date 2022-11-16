English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now | Day 1 - ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL Virtual Conference 18th Edition
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 297: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Petronet LNG recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 297 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 16, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG


    Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported a beat on our EBITDA despite lower volumes due to trading gains of INR2.7b during the quarter. Dahej utilization stood at 82% while utilization at Kochi was at 16%, hurt by lower off-take amidst high LNG price. Spot LNG price has come down to ~USD25/mmBtu and is expected to soften further in 4QFY23, which should lead to improvement in utilization rates during 2HFY23. Utilizations are likely to remain muted in the near term, although take-or-pay revenue may originate during 3QFY23. The Board hasrecently approved a budget of INR23b for the 4mmtpa FSRU project in Gopalpur. The project aims to establish PLNG’s presence in the eastern coast of India by addressing the increasing gas demand in the region. Lack of clarity on capital allocation and possible returns from the new investments such as biogas projects and PDH-PP continue to remain key concerns that might keep the stock under pressure. Factoring in the above, we revised our Revenue/EBITDA estimates in FY24 by -12%/-20%, respectively, reflecting low volume off-take expectations in FY24 led by increased competition. Reiterate BUY due to healthy long-term volume trajectory of the company.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 5.4x FY24E EV/EBITDA. We value PLNG on a DCF basis to arrive at a fair value of INR297; maintain BUY.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Petronet LNG - 14 -11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Petronet LNG #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:36 pm