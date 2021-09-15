MARKET NEWS

Buy Persistent Systems: target of Rs 4160: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4160 in its research report dated September 14, 2021.

September 15, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems


With ~60% of revenues arising from digital engineering, PSL is well-poised to capture opportunities from rising spends on digital engineering, the market for which is likely to click a 16% CAGR over 2020-2025. We expect USD revenue/earnings to clock report a CAGR of 20%/30% over FY2021-FY2024E, led by broad-based demand, robust deal TCVs, healthy deal pipeline and steady addition of new logos. Wage revisions would affect margins by 250-275 bps q-o-q in Q2FY2022, but the net effect is likely to be restricted to 75-100 bps, given operating leverage and lower visa costs.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on Persistent Systems with a revised PT of Rs. 4,160, on expectations of industry-leading organic revenue growth, healthy cash generation, and M&A activity to enhance capabilities.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 15, 2021 10:13 am

