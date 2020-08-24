Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1220: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Persistent Systems

Among mid-tier companies, PSL clocked strongest revenue growth given its exposure to less-impacted verticals such as BFSI, technology and healthcare. Growth momentum in technology services would continue beyond FY21E led by increasing spends on digital program, strong deal wins and a healthy deal pipeline. Cash &cash equivalents account for 19% of its current market capitalisation; strong balance sheet and potential strong earnings growth (15% CAGR over FY2020-22E) provide us comfort on the stock.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,220.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.