Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1220: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1220 in its research report dated August 21, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Persistent Systems


Among mid-tier companies, PSL clocked strongest revenue growth given its exposure to less-impacted verticals such as BFSI, technology and healthcare. Growth momentum in technology services would continue beyond FY21E led by increasing spends on digital program, strong deal wins and a healthy deal pipeline. Cash &cash equivalents account for 19% of its current market capitalisation; strong balance sheet and potential strong earnings growth (15% CAGR over FY2020-22E) provide us comfort on the stock.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,220.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan

