Buy Persistent Systems Limited target of Rs 650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems Limited

PSL delivered steady performance in a tough environment; revenue declined by 1.8% q-o-q owing to drop in IP-led revenue, while margin expanded by 41bps q-o-q, led by lower marketing expenses and rupee depreciation. Growth momentum in Technology Services Unit (TSU) would continue on account of new logo addition and a healthy deal pipeline. Cash and cash equivalents account for 38% of its current market capitalisation; reasonable valuation and high cash and cash equivalents are expected to provide downside support to the stock price.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 650, given its reasonable valuation.

