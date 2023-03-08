Buy Page Industries; target of Rs 48,800: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Page Industries

Q3 EBITDA/PAT were 20-25% lower than estimates, owing to weaker margins. Revenue grew 3%, led by volume/realization growth of -11%/15% and EBITDA margin declined 530bps (vs. expectations of 180bps decline). Margin weakness was attributed to realization of high-cost inventory, lower factory utilization on weak volumes and higher employee/brand investments. Volume decline was led by lower primary billings on ARS implementation and subdued demand for Athleisure/masks. Q4 is also likely to be weak, with spill-over of the ARS impact and sluggish demand environment. While competitive intensity remains high, PAG denied any market-share loss and emphasized on retaining its strong medium-term growth outlook. Focus remains on cost savings till revival of demand. We cut FY23/24E EPS by 3-5%, on need of higher brand investments. Focus on women/athleisure categories and distribution expansion should help PAG to deliver mid-teen earnings growth over the medium term.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs48,800 (on unchanged multiple of 58x FY25E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Page Industries - 08 -03 - 2023 - emkay