Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Oberoi Realty

We recently visited Oberoi Realty (OBER)’s 360-West, Worli project to understand the unit offerings as well as the sales and pricing strategy post-receipt of its Occupancy Certificate (OC) in Jun’22. Below are the key takeaways: The project consists of two towers: Tower A and Tower B. Tower A houses Hotel Ritz-Carlton upto 33 floors and 28 single-floor residential units over the hotel, having a per unit floor plate of 15,000 sqft. Tower B is residential with 170 units consisting of 4BHK/5BHK apartments sized at 5,600/7,500 sqft (carpet area) as well as penthouses on top floors. OBER has sold 69 units until now of which 68 units are in Tower B and one in Ritz Carlton tower. Hence, the total pending inventories were 129 unit.

Outlook

We believe healthy cash generation will provide a lot of comfort to the company in seeking aggressive business development opportunities that will provide further growth visibility. We maintain our BUY rating on OBER with an SOTPbased TP of INR1,100 (unchanged), indicating 16% upside potential.

