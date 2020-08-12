172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-nucleus-software-exports-target-of-rs-450-dolat-capital-2-5688111.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nucleus Software Exports; target of Rs 450: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Nucleus Software Exports has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Nucleus Software Exports


Nucleus revenues stood at Rs 1.28bn down 7% QoQ in line with our estimates. Performance was far better than the caution it shared in Q4 commentary. Order book in Product segment stood at Rs 4.04bn, (flat QoQ, as well as YoY basis). Profitability surprised significantly as it improved 600bps QoQ at 26% (best ever) versus our estimate at 15%. PAT beat was extended (reported Rs363mn, vs DE Rs210mn) led by 30% QoQ jump in Other Income and lower ETR of 21.8% (FY20: 23.8%). Management commentary improved materially as it witnessed better bookings and have healthy pipeline across product offering. However, management refrained to call it as New Normal and expect a potential risk of trend reversing again.


Outlook


However, we are enthused by sustained demand momentum and tighter cost management which has helped in revival our estimates largely back to pre-Covid levels. We maintain Buy rating on the stock with TP of Rs450 (implies 11x on FY22e earnings).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Nucleus Software Exports #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.