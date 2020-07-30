App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 2190: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NIIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2190 in its research report dated July 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NIIT Technologies


NIIT Tech Q1FY21 performance was tepid as revenue de-grew 9.6% QoQ (CC: 6.8% QoQ) below ours/cons estimates of -6% USD/5% CC QoQ. EBIT at 11.6% (Ple: 12.5%/ cons: 12.2%), down 230 bps QoQ, impacted by write-off, RSU charges, and weak revenue performance. But, NIIT Tech’s commentary has been strongest among peers for FY21 despite one of the weakest starts. Guidance of mid-single digit growth for FY21 and ~7% QoQ cc growth for next quarter. Management has guided EBITDA margin of ~17.8% in FY21. Strong momentum of 13th consecutive quarter of improving deal win in Q1FY21. Deal wins at USD 186 mn (order intake: +6.3% YoY, executable: +17.7% YoY). NIIT Tech is well-placed to tap the growing needs of the clients in the Digital segment through its acquisition of Incessant, which is growing its revenues in excess of ~16% with margins of >~22%.


Outlook


NIIT Tech owns many IPs in the insurance and travel verticals. Management team has been revamped completely over the last three years. We see stability of senior leadership as one of the key reasons for the resilient performance.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 06:26 pm

tags #Buy #NIIT Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.