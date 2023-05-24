English
    Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 980: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated May 22, 2023.

    May 24, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya

    Narayana Hrudayalaya (NARH) reported another quarter of healthy EBITDA at Rs2.76bn (up 8% QoQ), 5% beat to our estimate. Both India (Rs1.65bn; flat QoQ) and Cayman ($12.5mn; up 9% QoQ) reported healthy profitability. We expect this growth momentum to sustain. The company also plans to continue its aggressive capex plan with guided capex of Rs.11bn in FY24E mainly towards its core and high performing regions such as Bangalore, Kolkata and Cayman.

    Outlook

    We maintain ‘BUY’ rating with TP of Rs. 980/share, based on 20x FY25E EV/EBITDA for India business and 12x EV/EBITDA for Cayman hospitals. At CMP, stock is trading at attractive valuations of 15x EV/EBITDA (adj for IND AS) and 23x P/E on FY25E. Faster ramp up in new Cayman unit will be a key.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

