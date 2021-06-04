MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 585: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated Jun 03, 2021.

Broker Research
June 04, 2021 / 01:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya


Narayana posted strong QoQ, YoY growth, better than our estimates across all fronts. Revenues grew 12.8% YoY to Rs 838 crore with India sales growing 9.5% YoY to Rs 700 crore. Revenues from Cayman operations grew 30.6% YoY to US$18.5 million due to lower base and strong ARPOB traction. On the EBITDA front, margins expanded 399 bps to 16.9% amid lower employee & other expenditure. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 47.7% YoY to Rs 141 crore. Adjusted PAT for the quarter was at Rs 68 crore, nearly 3x Q4FY20.




Outlook


We maintain BUY recommendation and arrive at an SOTP target price of Rs 585 (earlier Rs 545) by valuing matured hospitals and Cayman Islands at 16x FY23E EV/EBITDA, new hospitals at 1.5x and other business at 1x FY23E EV/sales.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Recommendations
first published: Jun 4, 2021 01:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.