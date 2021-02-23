English
Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya: target of Rs 545: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 545 in its research report dated February 22, 2021.

February 23, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya


Narayana Hrudayalaya’s (NH) subsidiary - Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI), already running a hospital at East End, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, is establishing a facility at a new location in the Camana Bay Development area of Grand Cayman. This is in order to expand the scope of super specialty treatment options already offered and offer medical services closer to the city centre. As such, the new facility, planned on a 3-acre land plot, is expected to have 50 operating beds and will be completely commercialised within two years with a capex outlay of ~US$100 million that will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt.



Outlook


We maintain our BUY recommendation and arrive at a target price of Rs 545 (earlier Rs 580) based on SOTP.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Recommendations
first published: Feb 23, 2021 01:10 pm

