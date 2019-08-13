App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated August 12, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya


Q1FY20 revenues grew 19.2% YoY to Rs 777.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 766.5 crore) mainly due to consolidation of Health City Cayman Islands (Cayman) and ramp up in new hospitals. EBITDA margins improved 596 bps YoY to 13.2% (I- direct estimate: 11.9%) due to lower other expenditure and employee cost. EBITDA grew 116.8% YoY to Rs 102.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 91.4 crore). Net profit was at Rs 30.3 crore against net loss of Rs 4.1 crore in Q1FY19 (I-direct estimate: Rs 29.3 crore) mainly due to strong operational performance.


Outlook


We arrive at an SOTP target price of Rs 260 by valuing the matured hospitals and Cayman Islands at 7x of FY21E EV/EBITDA and other hospitals & other businesses at 1x FY21E EV/sales.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.