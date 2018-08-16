App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NALCO; target of Rs 108: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NALCO has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated August 08, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on NALCO


NALCO's 1QFY19 EBITDA increased 61% QoQ (+344% YoY) to INR10.1b (est. of INR6.9b), driven by strong alumina pricing. Adj. PAT grew 70% QoQ (~5x YoY) to INR6.3b. PAT is adjusted for ~INR0.9b gain on revaluation of renewable purchase obligation after resumption of trading on electricity exchanges. Alumina: Production increased 3% QoQ (+11% YoY) to 583kt - best ever in a quarter. Sales declined 27% QoQ (+24% YoY) to 320kt due to re-stocking. Alumina realization increased 36% QoQ to USD562/t. Aluminum: Production was down 2% QoQ but up 9% YoY to 110kt. Sales were down ~6% QoQ (+18% YoY) to 105kt. Aluminum realization increased ~7% QoQ to USD2,526/t led by higher LME. Cost of production (incl. depreciation) was down USD177/t QoQ to USD2,161/t due to lower other expenses. EBIT per ton doubled QoQ to USD365.


Outlook


We expect EBTIDA to increase by 71% to INR28.4b in FY19, considering the strong sector tailwinds. The stock is trading at attractive valuations of EV/EBITDA of 3x FY20E. We value the stock at 5.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA at INR108/share. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 05:06 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Nalco #Recommendations

