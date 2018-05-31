App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 492: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 492 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Music Broadcast


Music  Broadcast Limited (MBL) reported upbeat 4QFY18 with 14% revenue, 30% adjusted  EBITDA  (reported  65%) and 117% APAT growth (reported 261%) YoY. FY18  revenue/EBITDA  growth  was  modest at 10%/6%. Launch expenses on new stations  dragged  EBITDA.  FY18  PAT  growth  was  41% owing to Rs 4bn IPO proceeds (Mar17 @ Rs 333/sh) and thus higher other income.  Led  by  economic  tailwinds,  consequent higher inventory utilization, and growth  in  new  stations  we  expect  MBL  to register healthy revenue and earning  CAGR of 12% and 22% from FY18-20E (ex acquisition). Core ROCE will improve  from 11.8% to 19.1%. MBL’s prudent capital allocation strategy and focus on profitability are key positives.


Outlook


BUY with TP of Rs 492 (+47%) at 30x FY20E FCFE per share. Recent correction in MBL’s stock price makes risk-reward even more favourable.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 31, 2018 04:12 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Music Broadcast #Recommendations

