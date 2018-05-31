Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 492: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Music Broadcast

Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) reported upbeat 4QFY18 with 14% revenue, 30% adjusted EBITDA (reported 65%) and 117% APAT growth (reported 261%) YoY. FY18 revenue/EBITDA growth was modest at 10%/6%. Launch expenses on new stations dragged EBITDA. FY18 PAT growth was 41% owing to Rs 4bn IPO proceeds (Mar17 @ Rs 333/sh) and thus higher other income. Led by economic tailwinds, consequent higher inventory utilization, and growth in new stations we expect MBL to register healthy revenue and earning CAGR of 12% and 22% from FY18-20E (ex acquisition). Core ROCE will improve from 11.8% to 19.1%. MBL’s prudent capital allocation strategy and focus on profitability are key positives.

Outlook

BUY with TP of Rs 492 (+47%) at 30x FY20E FCFE per share. Recent correction in MBL’s stock price makes risk-reward even more favourable.

