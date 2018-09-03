Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 450: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated August 31, 2018.
Dolat Capital's research report on Music Broadcast
MBL reported revenue growth of 9.9% YoY in FY18 to ` 2982mn which includes revenue from exchange of services of ` 196 as on 31st March, 2018 as compared to ` 150 mn as on 31st March 2017. EPS increased to ` 9.1 compared to ` 6.4 in FY17.
Outlook
We largely maintain our estimates and our BUY recommendation rollover to Sep’19 target price of ` 450 based on 16x one-year fwd. EV/EBITDA.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 03:47 pm