Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 450: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Music Broadcast

MBL reported revenue growth of 9.9% YoY in FY18 to ` 2982mn which includes revenue from exchange of services of ` 196 as on 31st March, 2018 as compared to ` 150 mn as on 31st March 2017. EPS increased to ` 9.1 compared to ` 6.4 in FY17.

Outlook

We largely maintain our estimates and our BUY recommendation rollover to Sep’19 target price of ` 450 based on 16x one-year fwd. EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.