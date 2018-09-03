App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 450: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated August 31, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Music Broadcast


MBL reported revenue growth of 9.9% YoY in FY18 to ` 2982mn which includes revenue from exchange of services of ` 196 as on 31st March, 2018 as compared to ` 150 mn as on 31st March 2017. EPS increased to ` 9.1 compared to ` 6.4 in FY17.


Outlook


We largely maintain our estimates and our BUY recommendation rollover to Sep’19 target price of ` 450 based on 16x one-year fwd. EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2018 03:47 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Music Broadcast #Recommendations

