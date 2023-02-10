English
    Buy Multi Commodity Exchange; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Multi Commodity Exchange recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

    February 10, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Multi Commodity Exchange

    MCX is the leader in commodity derivatives exchanges in India with ~96.8% market share in terms of commodity futures turnover. It has ~100% market share in precious metals, base metals and energy • Presence in various commodities offers healthy diversification.


    Outlook

    We value MCX at ~29x core FY25E EPS and net cash and maintain our target price at Rs 1700.