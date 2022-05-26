English
    Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 1106: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Minda Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1106 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 26, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Minda Industries


    Consistent growth in its order book and robust demand for 2- and 4- wheelers led to Minda Industries’ strong revenue. The recent commissioning of assembly lines for alloy wheels on further orders augur well for its growth. Supply constraints are expected to normalise in ensuing quarters; accordingly we expect strong demand from 2- and 4- Ws.



    Outlook


    We upgrade our rating to Buy at a TP of Rs1,106 (40x FY24e) .

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 26, 2022 08:40 am
