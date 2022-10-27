English
    Buy MCX; target of Rs 1800: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on MCX recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated October 26, 2022.

    October 27, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on MCX


    Net profit grew 96% YoY and 55% QoQ to INR641m. PAT came in 14% above our estimate, led by a beat in revenue, EBIT, other income, and the tax rate. Overall volumes improved by 25% QoQ and 71% YoY to INR35.9t. While volumes were in line, realizations in Options have been better than expected. Volumes from Futures fell 9% YoY and 6% QoQ to INR15.5t in 2QFY23, while the same for Options grew a strong 63% QoQ at INR20.4t.  Staff cost was higher by 11% YoY, but flat QoQ at INR229m. Software support charges saw a higher growth of 45% YoY and 16% QoQ, led by an increase in volumes. Overall EBIT grew 38% QoQ and 120% YoY to INR598m, better than our forecasts by 7%. EBIT margin stood at 47% v/s 32.7%/40% in 2QFY22/1QFY23, led by the incremental revenue from Options. Other income grew 14% YoY and 97% QoQ to INR182m (better than our forecast).


    Outlook


    We like MCX for its near-monopoly in the Indian Commodity Exchange segment (92% market share). We have upgraded our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 11%/12% to factor in a better than expected realization in Option volumes. To build in exorbitant costs of the 63 moons contract for 3QFY23, we have assumed a 38% QoQ jump in software support charges. We value the stock at a multiple of 26x Sep’24 EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised TP of INR1,800/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 27, 2022 11:06 am
