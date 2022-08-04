English
    Buy MCX; target of Rs 1600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on MCX recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on MCX


    Net profit grew 4% YoY and 13% QoQ to INR414m. PAT was slightly lower than our estimate as lower other income was offset by a better-thanestimated tax rate. Overall volumes stood at INR28.7t, better than our estimate of INR27.4t. This resulted in an 8% beat in revenue, which stood at INR1.1b. Staff cost rose 10% YoY and 25% QoQ to INR227m. Software support charges saw a higher growth of 26% YoY and 7% QoQ.  Overall EBIT, at INR435m, was better than our forecasts by 10%. EBIT margin stood at 40% v/s 34.5%/47.4% in 1Q/4QFY22. The YoY improvement was led by incremental revenue from the Options segment. Other income declined sharply by 57% YoY and 36% QoQ to INR93m (below our forecast).



    Outlook


    We like MCX for its near-monopoly in the Indian Commodity Exchange segment (92% market share). We have upgraded our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 9%/11% to factor in a better than expected traction in Option volumes. We value the stock at a multiple of 30x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised TP of INR1,600/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 4, 2022 06:15 pm
