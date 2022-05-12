English
    Buy MAX Financial Services; target of Rs 950: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on MAX Financial Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on MAX Financial Services


    MAXLIFE posted a sharp growth in VNB even as APE dipped 4% YoY. Within segments, Protection/Non-PAR grew strongly while ULIP/PAR declined. As a result, Protection mix increased in 4QFY22. On the distribution front, both bancassurance and proprietary channels witnessed pressure. VNB margin improved to 31.9% in 4QFY22 (from 24.9% in 3QFY22), driven by an improved pricing and higher mix of Protection/Non-PAR business with management guiding for margin to remain in ~25-26% range. We expect VNB margin to sustain at 26-27% and estimate 20% APE CAGR over FY22-24. This would imply a 19% VNB CAGR during FY22-24E.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY with a TP of INR950 (based on 2.5x FY24E EV and a holding company discount of 20%).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Max Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 02:33 pm
