Buy MAX Financial Services; target of Rs 950: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on MAX Financial Services

MAXLIFE posted a sharp growth in VNB even as APE dipped 4% YoY. Within segments, Protection/Non-PAR grew strongly while ULIP/PAR declined. As a result, Protection mix increased in 4QFY22. On the distribution front, both bancassurance and proprietary channels witnessed pressure. VNB margin improved to 31.9% in 4QFY22 (from 24.9% in 3QFY22), driven by an improved pricing and higher mix of Protection/Non-PAR business with management guiding for margin to remain in ~25-26% range. We expect VNB margin to sustain at 26-27% and estimate 20% APE CAGR over FY22-24. This would imply a 19% VNB CAGR during FY22-24E.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP of INR950 (based on 2.5x FY24E EV and a holding company discount of 20%).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More