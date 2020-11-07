172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-matrimony-com-target-of-rs-800-icici-direct-6081271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Matrimony.com; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Matrimony.com has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Matrimony.com


Matrimony.com Ltd’s (Matrimony) revenues increased 7.5% QoQ (up 1.1% YoY) mainly led by 7.6% QoQ growth (up 4.6% QoQ) in matchmaking services (led by 25.7% YoY growth in paid subscribers). EBITDA margins were flat QoQ (up 250 bps YoY) at 17.7%. Net profit increased 9.6% QoQ (up 31.2% YoY) to Rs 10.3 crore. Billing increased 18.5% QoQ (9.7% YoY) mainly led by 18.5% QoQ (13.5% YoY) growth in matchmaking services.



Outlook


This coupled with 27% CAGR in PAT in FY20-23E prompts us to maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with revised target price of Rs 800/share (30x FY23E EPS, 3.0x FY23E sales).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Matrimony.com #Recommendations

