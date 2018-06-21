Buy Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India; target of Rs 390: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India

We recently met the management of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL). The company is positive on growing its business through growth in membership base led by new inventory addition. The company is focused on adding right kind of members. Increased share of resort income would result in higher operating leverage in the longer run.

We have maintained our revenue and earnings estimates. The stock is presently trading at FY19E/20E PE of 24.4/21.3x based on EPS of Rs.12.8/14.7 respectively. We maintain Buy with target price of Rs 390.

