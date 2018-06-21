App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India; target of Rs 390: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated June 20, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India


We recently met the management of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL). The company is positive on growing its business through growth in membership base led by new inventory addition. The company is focused on adding right kind of members. Increased share of resort income would result in higher operating leverage in the longer run.

Outlook
We have maintained our revenue and earnings estimates. The stock is presently trading at FY19E/20E PE of 24.4/21.3x based on EPS of Rs.12.8/14.7 respectively.  We maintain Buy with target price of Rs 390.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 21, 2018 03:34 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India #Recommendations

