you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahindra Financial Services


MMFS reported PAT of INR3.8b (up ~1.5x YoY) under Ind-AS. The quarter was marked by robust disbursement and AUM growth, and an improvement in margins. Continuing the trend of the prior quarter, value of assets financed grew 44% YoY to INR109b. Consequently, reported AUM grew 6% QoQ (+27% YoY) to INR595b. Over the past year, the share of Auto/UV declined from 28% to 25%, the impact of which was offset by an increase in the share of SME financing (12% to 14%). Calculated NIM on AUM expanded 130bp YoY to 8.4%, driven largely by a higher yield on loans (driven by product mix and general yield hikes), despite an increase in cost of funds.


Outlook


Our SOTP-based target price is INR525 (Sept-2020 based). Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

