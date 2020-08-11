172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mahindra-and-mahindra-target-of-rs-750-sharekhan-5678661.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated August 07, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Mahindra and Mahindra


Mahindra & Mahindra (MM+MVML) Q1FY21 results were below our as well as street estimates due to lower than anticipated margin performance in automotive segment. The tractor segment’s margins surprised positively with y-o-y improvement. Due to strong farm sentiments, M&M expects tractor industry to grow in FY2021. We expect M&M to gain market share in tractors, Automotive segment is also witnessing recovery due to robust rural sentiments and increased preference for personal transport. Tighter capital allocation strategy of no fund infusion in businesses with an unclear path to profitability will continue and M&M is evaluating the performance of its international subsidiaries. Valuations at 12x core FY22 earnings are lower than long term historical average.



Outlook


We retain Buy rating on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs 750. M&M continues to remain our preferred pick in the automotive space.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations #Sharekhan

