Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 728: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 728 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


M&M’s 2QFY21 results exceeded our expectations with record EBITDA margins delivery by M&M+MVML’s at 17.8% (+370bp YoY, PLe ~14%). The beat was led by strong performance in FES. EBIT margins for FES was recorded at 24.4% (+5% YoY) led by operating leverage and cost controls. In 2QFY21, with focus on prudent capital allocation, M&M exited Gipps Aerospace business (Aircraft manufacturing division). Also it was able to turn around key global FES subs to EBIT positive (2Q contribution postive at Rs30m v/s loss of Rs560m YoY). We are positive on MM as 1) better rural sentiments should help drive FES and auto segments over FY21-23 and 2) continued focus on exiting non core/loss making business bode well for re-rating. We increase FY21/22/23 EPS by 16%/4%/1% and built in EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 12.6%/19% over FY21- 23E.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with revised SoTP based price target of Rs728 (v/s Rs703). The revision in TP is primarily led by increase in subs value to Rs180 (v/s Rs152 earlier, unchaged at 40% hold-co).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

