    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1525: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1525 in its research report dated March 08, 2023.

    March 09, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    We met with the management of Mahindra & Mahindra (MM) to gauge the overall environment – both at macro and company levels. Management indicated that demand environment for the auto business has been stable in general but it expects slower growth for tractors in FY24 (even under normal monsoons) due to high base and three Navratras in FY23. While chip supply is improving, it is still not adequate enough to ramp-up production meaningfully. Chip supply is the only restricting factor to reach full capacity for production of SUVs. Profitability of both businesses should improve though ramp-up of new businesses (EVs and farm equipment) would dilute expansion. However, commodity cost inflation visible from the lows of 3QFY23 is the primary risk of MM’s business. We cut our FY24E EPS by 8% to factor in: a) lower tractor/SUV volumes, and b) the adverse impact of losses from new businesses. We reiterate our BUY rating as we still expect 20% EPS CAGR and 2pp RoCE improvement over FY23-25, along with attractive valuations.

    Outlook

    Hence, we maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,525 (premised on Mar’25E SoTP or implied core P/E at TP, which stands at 15.7x FY25E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

