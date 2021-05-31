MARKET NEWS

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra: target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated May 28, 2021.

May 31, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


M&M’s Q4FY2021 results were slightly below expectations due to lower EBITDA margin than estimates. Adjusted standalone PAT grew strongly by 189.8% y-o-y to Rs. 935. We firmly believe M&M is on a right track with its roadmap for its automotive and farm equipment division. Moreover, M&M is expected to benefit from the turnaround of its loss-making subsidiaries and generate strong cash flows going forward. The stock is attractively valued at a P/E multiple of 16.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.2x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,000, factoring positive outlook for its core businesses and improving fortunes of key subsidiary companies.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 31, 2021 01:39 pm

