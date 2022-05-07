English
    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: target of Rs 220: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services


    M&M Financial Services (MMFS) posted higher-than-expected PAT due to significant improvement in asset quality, leading to lower credit costs. PAT was at Rs. 601 crore versus our expectation of Rs. 395 crore, up ~300% y-o-y and down ~33% q-o-q. Further, disbursements grew strongly by 54% y-o-y and 15% q-o-q to Rs. 9,202 crore, aided by robust growth in CV/CE, pre-owned, and SME and other segments. Asset quality improved sequentially with GNPL declining by ~130 bps y-o-y to 7.7% in Q4FY2022. This was primarily due to higher collection efficiencies and write-offs. The company articulated its Vision 2025 with goals on AUM growth, asset quality, NIM, cost ratios, and RoA target going forward. At the CMP, the stock trades at 1.2x and 1.1x its FY2023E and FY2024E P/BV, respectively.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 220.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 7, 2022 12:56 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.