Stocks

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1345: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1345 in its research report dated October 27, 2021.

Broker Research
October 28, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas


We lower our estimates for FY23/24E by 3-10% as we lower our margin assumption to Rs11/scm (earlier Rs12.8-13) and increase our volumes by ~8%. Q2 results were hit, as MGL had to meet 5% CNG/PNG domestic demand through LNG (prices were at USD14.5/mmbtu) to make up for reduced domestic gas supplies; incremental hit of Rs400m. Q2 blended gas cost/scm was at Rs13.3 (+52%Q/Q) which led to drop in gross margins at Rs18.3/scm (- 16%Q/Q). Currently, domestic gas supplies for CNG/PNG (domestic) are based on 110% of last six-month usage which will improve by mid-November as per management.



Outlook


MGL remains a play on increased gas usage from rising vehicle and PNG penetration and we like the business, given its dominating share in growing markets of Mumbai and suburbs. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs1,345 (Rs1,370 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Mahanagar Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 28, 2021 03:36 pm

