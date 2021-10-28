Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1345: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas

We lower our estimates for FY23/24E by 3-10% as we lower our margin assumption to Rs11/scm (earlier Rs12.8-13) and increase our volumes by ~8%. Q2 results were hit, as MGL had to meet 5% CNG/PNG domestic demand through LNG (prices were at USD14.5/mmbtu) to make up for reduced domestic gas supplies; incremental hit of Rs400m. Q2 blended gas cost/scm was at Rs13.3 (+52%Q/Q) which led to drop in gross margins at Rs18.3/scm (- 16%Q/Q). Currently, domestic gas supplies for CNG/PNG (domestic) are based on 110% of last six-month usage which will improve by mid-November as per management.



Outlook

MGL remains a play on increased gas usage from rising vehicle and PNG penetration and we like the business, given its dominating share in growing markets of Mumbai and suburbs. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs1,345 (Rs1,370 earlier).

