you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1165: KR Choksey

KR Choksey bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1165 in its research report dated August 08, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Mahanagar Gas


Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) reported revenues of INR 6.19 bln, (+16.7% YoY and 5.5% QoQ) led by higher volume growth. Total sales volumes for the quarter stood at 2.9 mmscmd – 2.1 mmscmd for CNG and 0.8 mmscmd for PNG. CNG sales volumes increased 12.6% YoY while PNG sales registered a growth of 10.1% YoY. EBITDA stood at INR 2.1 bn, up +4% YoY, however the EBITDA margins declined 416 bps YoY due to a one-time payment to OMCs with respect to increase in marketing margins and also due to rise in other expenses (+24.3% YoY). Other income for the quarter increased by 25.8% YoY. However, it was negated by an increase in D&A by 19.8% YoY thus leading to only a marginal growth in the PAT on a YoY basis which came to INR 1.28 bn (+3.2% YoY, +22.5% QoQ). The tax out-go remained nearly unchanged at 34.8% for the quarter. NPM declined by 270 bps YoY to 20.7%.


Outlook


We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 18x on the FY19E EPs of INR 64.7 and arrived at target price of INR 1,165 (potential upside – 21.2%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 04:17 pm

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations

