you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T Finance Holdings: Vikas Jain

Long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 184-188 with a stop loss of Rs 159.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Vikas Jain

Reliance Securities

L&T Finance Holdings has taken support around its short-term rising trend line and later rose to one-week closing high. In the past, reversal from the rising trend line has supported 10-20 percent rebound in the stock. Break-out in RSI from its short-term falling trend is indicating that the stock will see up move from current level.

Thus long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 184-188 with a stop loss of Rs 159.

Disclaimer: The author is a senior research analyst at Reliance Securities. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 03:38 pm

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

