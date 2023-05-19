English
    Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 470: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    May 19, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST
    YES Securities' research report on LIC Housing Finance

    LIC HF delivered substantial earnings beat (PAT of Rs11.8bn v/s est. Rs8bn) driven by sharp NIM expansion and lower provisions, while portfolio growth was in-line with expectation. The large sequential margin expansion of ~50 bps was caused by steep improvement in portfolio yield and measured increase in CoF. The lower credit cost was aided by reduction in Stage-3 assets (partly caused by collections & recoveries) and decrease in its coverage. Though home loan disbursements were weaker than expected (growth was weaker than peers too), the portfolio growth came in-line due to reduction in prepayments/BT Out.

    Outlook

    While valuation is undemanding at 0.7x FY25 P/ABV, a significant re-rating would be contingent on more confidence around growth and asset quality. Retain BUY with 12m PT of Rs470.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:12 am