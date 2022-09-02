English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kirloskar Oil Engines; target of Rs 279: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Kirloskar Oil Engines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 279 in its research report dated September 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 02, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Kirloskar Oil Engines


    KOEL made a good start to FY23. Q1 consolidated revenue/PAT grew ~45%/~154% y/y with a 14.5% EBITDA margin. With government focus on infrastructure and Atma Nirbhar, and strong end-user demand pick-up, we expect better growth in the medium to longer term. Further, its efforts regarding exports (aiming at 15-18%growth) and better B2C margins (higher demand and prices) would prove to be the additional kicker.



    Outlook


    Hence, strong demand across segments, a sharper focus on exports and efforts to enhance its presence augurs well for the company in coming years. The new leadership (MD, CEO-B2B, CEO-B2C) would bring a fresh vision and focus. We have a Buy rating on the stock, with a TP of Rs279 (13xFY24e EPS).


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:01 hrs Kirloskar Oil Engines was quoting at Rs 225.00, up Rs 0.90, or 0.40 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 227.75 and an intraday low of Rs 219.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 61,195 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 179,030 shares, a decrease of -65.82 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.19 percent or Rs 2.70 at Rs 224.10.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 238.55 and 52-week low Rs 122.60 on 19 October, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 5.68 percent below its 52-week high and 83.52 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,254.23 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kirloskar Oil Engines - 020922 - anand

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Kirloskar Oil Engines #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 04:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.