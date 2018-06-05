Buy Kaveri Seeds; target of Rs 700: Chola Securities

Chola Securities is bullish on Kaveri Seeds has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.
Chola Securities's research report on Kaveri Seeds
Kaveri Seeds is the largest producer of hybrid cotton seeds in India with a market share of ~15%. Kaveri Seeds has access to 60,000 acres under seed production, with farms in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and across the country. In the last five years (FY13-18), company’s standalone revenue and PAT have grown at a CAGR of 1.6% and 10.4% respectively.
Outlook
At CMP of INR 539, the stock is trading at valuation of 14.4XFY19E and 12.7XFY20E earnings. We are valuing the company 16.5XFY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 700 (earlier: INR 705) and maintain a BUY rating. Risks: Kaveri has high concentration risk and derives ~60% of its revenue from cotton seeds and lint.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.