App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kaveri Seeds; target of Rs 700: Chola Securities

Chola Securities is bullish on Kaveri Seeds has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Chola Securities's research report on Kaveri Seeds

Kaveri Seeds is the largest producer of hybrid cotton seeds in India with a market share of ~15%. Kaveri Seeds has access to 60,000 acres under seed production, with farms in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and across the country. In the last five years (FY13-18), company’s standalone revenue and PAT have grown at a CAGR of 1.6% and 10.4% respectively.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 539, the stock is trading at valuation of 14.4XFY19E and 12.7XFY20E earnings. We are valuing the company 16.5XFY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 700 (earlier: INR 705) and maintain a BUY rating. Risks: Kaveri has high concentration risk and derives ~60% of its revenue from cotton seeds and lint.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:04 pm

tags #Buy #Chola Securities #Kaveri Seeds #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.