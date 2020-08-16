172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kalpataru-power-transmission-target-of-rs-325-sharekhan-5707901.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:21 AM IST

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 325: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Kalpataru Power Transmission


Better than expected execution and higher OPM leads to beat on net earnings. Management maintained its guidance for 5-10% standalone revenue growth for FY2021 and OPM of 10.5-11%. The company has bagged orders worth Rs. 2,470 crore YTD and is L1 in Rs. 1,000 crore orders. Order backlog remains strong providing 1.8x TTM standalone revenues. The agreement for sale of the third project Kohima Mariani Transmission remains intact and is working to close all T&D assets sales transactions in FY2021 which would help further deleveraging the balance sheet.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) with a revised PT of Rs. 325, considering its attractive valuation and strong execution and order intake capabilities.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:21 am

tags #Buy #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Recommendations #Sharekhan

