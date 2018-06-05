App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 560: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Kalpataru Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Kalpataru Power

Kalpataru Power (KPP) clocked yet another stellar performance—100% jump in order intake and 33% EBITDA spurt, 8% higher than estimate—in Q4FY18. Key highlights: 1) 27% revenue growth primarily driven by 40% surge in railways & 20% growth in the T&D business; 2) margin remained healthy at ~11%; 3) increase in net debt by INR2bn was due to higher working capital in core business & infusion in various BOOT projects, debt is expected to rise further by INR2-3bn; and 4) performance of JMC (EBITDA up 40%) and Shubham Logistics (SSL; 80% utilisation) remained encouraging.

Outlook

We remain constructive on the stock and believe KPP is strongly poised to ride the railways growth wave. Value unlocking from sale of real estate projects, road assets and SSL is a key monitorable. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with SOTP-based TP of INR560.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

