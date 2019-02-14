Buy JMC Projects (India); target of Rs 175: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on JMC Projects (India)

JMC posted a strong revenue growth of 26.4% YoY to Rs 8.9bn. 3QFY19 EBITDA margins were robust at 10.2%. Higher than expected other Income (Rs 68mn) and a 100bps lower than expected tax rate (27.3%) contributed to a 21% APAT beat (at Rs 368mn). 9MFY19 revenue was Rs 23.2bn (+13.9%) despite a weak start to FY19 on account of labour related slowdown.

Outlook

JMC feels traction is visible on the commercial front in the B&F segment. With the MP irrigation order (Rs 16bn, 42 months period), having a better receivable cycle (~45days), expected to start from Apr-20, we estimate a revenue CAGR of 13.5% over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with a SOTP based TP of Rs 175/sh.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.