English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy JM Financial; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on JM Financial recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated June 14, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 15, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on JM Financial

    JM Financial (JM) is a diversified financial group engaged in various businesses providing a host of services including mortgage lending (wholesale and retail), distress asset management (ARC), investment banking, wealth management & securities (AWS) and AMC. On a consolidated basis, JM reported revenue at Rs 3343 crore and PAT at Rs 597 crore. The outstanding advance book was at Rs 15653 crore while ARC AUM was at Rs 13558 crore.


    Outlook

    Given the diversified business segment, we value JM using SOTP valuation and valuing business segments individually, we arrive at a target price of Rs 95 (10.7x FY25E consolidated EPS) and assign BUY rating to the stock. We expect a gradual pick-up in business momentum and earnings trajectory with the same getting reflected in valuation.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    JM Financial - 15 -06 - 2023 - icici

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #JM Financial #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 01:06 pm