Buy JM Financial; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on JM Financial

JM Financial (JM) is a diversified financial group engaged in various businesses providing a host of services including mortgage lending (wholesale and retail), distress asset management (ARC), investment banking, wealth management & securities (AWS) and AMC. On a consolidated basis, JM reported revenue at Rs 3343 crore and PAT at Rs 597 crore. The outstanding advance book was at Rs 15653 crore while ARC AUM was at Rs 13558 crore.



Outlook

Given the diversified business segment, we value JM using SOTP valuation and valuing business segments individually, we arrive at a target price of Rs 95 (10.7x FY25E consolidated EPS) and assign BUY rating to the stock. We expect a gradual pick-up in business momentum and earnings trajectory with the same getting reflected in valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

JM Financial - 15 -06 - 2023 - icici