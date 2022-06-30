English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ITC; target of Rs 335: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ITC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated June 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 30, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on ITC


    Refreshed post-pandemic strategy: ITC’s refreshed strategy across business divisions places digital prowess and sustainability at its center, as it focuses on remaining nimble to address the fast-evolving trends and consumer preferences. Management will also explore growth opportunities through the M&A route and will undertake higher investments to drive exports. Infrastructure and ICMLs: ITC has 10 operational integrated consumer goods manufacturing and logistical (ICML) facilities located close to high demand centers. These facilities have resulted in shorter distance to market, reduced emissions, improved quality and hygiene, as well as an improved supply chain.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR335.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 11:48 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 273.85, down Rs 0.15, or 0.05 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 274.70 and an intraday low of Rs 272.70.


    It was trading with volumes of 109,227 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 655,719 shares, a decrease of -83.34 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.81 percent or Rs 2.20 at Rs 274.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 282.30 and 52-week low Rs 200.85 on 20 May, 2022 and 09 July, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 2.99 percent below its 52-week high and 36.35 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 337,472.36 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ITC #Motilal Oswal i #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 11:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.