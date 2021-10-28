MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Join The Sustainability 100+ Summit and witness the dawn of an era of sustainable development. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ITC; target of Rs 270: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated October 28, 2021.

Broker Research
October 28, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC


ITC reported a smart recovery in the cigarette business led by fast recovery across states and segments even as FMCG business suffered due to high base and higher input costs. ITC is focusing on innovations and distribution expansion across FMCG and cigarettes which should bode well in coming years. near term outlook seems mixed with improved outlook in cigarettes, strong growth and margin outlook in paper board, rising occupancy and EBIDTA positive in Hotels and steady leaf tobacco prices and benefits of currency depreciation.



Outlook


ITC InfoTech has reported 23% growth in sales and 67% PAT for 1HFY22 and the outlook seems positive with 4x deal wins in last 2 years. ITC trades at 17x Sept23 EPS, with ~5% dividend yield and 12.2% EPS CAGR over FY21-23. Maintain BUY with SOTP based target price of Rs270.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 28, 2021 03:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.