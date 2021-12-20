MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ITC; target of Rs 270: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated December 14, 2021.

Broker Research
December 20, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC


ITC’s first Investor meet highlighted strategic growth drivers and its strategy around ESG principles. ITC is committed to sustain growth across key segments led by cross segment synergies, innovation, digital, GTM initiatives and entry in new categories. ITC is committed to asset light business model in Hotels and value unlocking in FMCG, although no concrete road map was disappointing for investors who have been pinning hopes for the same. We believe ITC will target aggressive organic and inorganic growth in ITC Infotech given huge growth opportunity with little chances of any demerger or listing in near term. We believe FMCG and IT Services will unlock maximum value for shareholders over the years, with no short cuts in near term.



Outlook


we remain positive on business strategy, although uncertainty on cigarette taxation and global aversion to investment in Tobacco stocks remains an overhang. ITC trades at 16.3x Sept23 EPS, with ~4.5% dividend yield and 10.7% EPS CAGR over FY21-24, 55% discount to coverage universe. Maintain BUY with SOTP based target price of Rs270.


For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 20, 2021 12:46 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.