Mar 29, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1481: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on InterGlobe Aviation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1481 in its research report dated March 19, 2018.

Axis Direct's research report on InterGlobe Aviation


On DGCA’s order, InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) has grounded 8 A320 neo aircrafts (with engine serial number of beyond 450) until further notice (Go Air also to ground 3 aircrafts). Aircrafts with these engines have faced mid-air engine failure and, DGCA has asked Indigo (and Go Air) not to refit these engines, which are spare in their inventory.

Outlook

We continue to believe Indigo, being the largest domestic airline (~40% market share) and one of the most efficient operators globally, is best placed to capitalize on strong domestic traffic growth (~17% YoY). Maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Interglobe Aviation #Recommendations

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

