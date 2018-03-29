Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1481: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

On DGCA’s order, InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) has grounded 8 A320 neo aircrafts (with engine serial number of beyond 450) until further notice (Go Air also to ground 3 aircrafts). Aircrafts with these engines have faced mid-air engine failure and, DGCA has asked Indigo (and Go Air) not to refit these engines, which are spare in their inventory.

Outlook

We continue to believe Indigo, being the largest domestic airline (~40% market share) and one of the most efficient operators globally, is best placed to capitalize on strong domestic traffic growth (~17% YoY). Maintain BUY.

