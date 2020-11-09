Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 330: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Intellect Design Arena

Intellect’s focus on profitability and cash generation yielded results. It turned net cash/FCF positive and could be amplified further by revived growth in advanced markets. License revenue up 96% y/y, AMC up 12% y/y, Cloud/SaaS up 23% y/y contributed to growth, mostly driven by India and the RoW. DSO came down to 167, (FY20: 195), reflecting collection efficiency. iGCB was launched in advanced markets while iGTB saw momentum in the US.

Outlook

We are raising FY21e/22e 12%/4% on margin performance, our target to Rs330 (from Rs310) and retaining our Buy, at 25x FY22e adj. EPS.

