Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 330: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Intellect Design Arena
Intellect’s focus on profitability and cash generation yielded results. It turned net cash/FCF positive and could be amplified further by revived growth in advanced markets. License revenue up 96% y/y, AMC up 12% y/y, Cloud/SaaS up 23% y/y contributed to growth, mostly driven by India and the RoW. DSO came down to 167, (FY20: 195), reflecting collection efficiency. iGCB was launched in advanced markets while iGTB saw momentum in the US.
Outlook
We are raising FY21e/22e 12%/4% on margin performance, our target to Rs330 (from Rs310) and retaining our Buy, at 25x FY22e adj. EPS.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.