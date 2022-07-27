English
    Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1730: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1730 in its research report dated July 25, 2022.

    July 27, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


    Revenue beat led by strong volume growth and market share gains, while margins missed estimates owing to wage revision and supply-side pressures. Net headcount addition and client mining remained impressive, while deal TCVs stayed weak in Q1. Infosys has revised its revenue growth guidance upward by 100 bps to 14-16% in constant currency for FY2023, led by strong revenue growth in Q1, healthy deal pipeline, and higher spending on growth and efficiencies initiatives. However, it lowered its EBIT margin guidance to the lower end of 21-23% band. We believe Infosys is well equipped to maintain its growth leadership among large peers in the medium term, given a portfolio well aligned to growth areas, strong digital capabilities, and solid execution.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,730, given strong revenue growth visibility, a set of offering portfolio that are well-aligned to clients’ requirements, and market share gains.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:24 pm
