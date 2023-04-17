English
    Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1600: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Infosys recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated April 15, 2023.

    April 17, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys

    Infosys Ltd (Infy) is one of the leading IT players catering to BFSI, retail, communication, manufacturing & hi tech verticals. The company generates >62% of revenues from digital technologies • Dividend payout (>80%), margins (>20%) and RoCE (>31%) key positives: : Infosys reported weak revenue numbers in Q4FY23. Revenue declined 3.2% QoQ and grew 8.8% YoY in CC terms • EBIT margins declined 50 bps QoQ to 21% • Signed 17 large deals with TCV of US$2.1 bn, down 36.4% QoQ.

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Infosys at Rs 1,600 i.e., 22x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

