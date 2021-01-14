MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1580: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1580 in its research report dated January 14, 2021.

Broker Research
January 14, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Infosys


We maintain BUY on Infosys (INFY), following a strong 3Q print (best 3Q in 8 years) and the highest-ever deal wins translating into growth leadership in tier-1 IT. TCV of large deal wins (including largest-ever Daimler deal) stood at USD 7.1bn (net new TCV at USD 5.2bn). Growth in 3Q was led by NorthAmBFSI (Vanguard ramp-up), E&U, Life sciences vertical and NorthAmManufacturing/Communications. INFY scores high on growth visibility based on a staggering 3.5x growth in 9MFY21 net-new large deal TCV over the prior period. Growth ahead is predicated on (1) strong momentum in BFSI (8 large deal wins), (2) 4-4-3 large deal wins in Manufacturing, Communications, E&U verticals, (3) consolidation opportunities and continued growth in digital, driven by improving competitive advantage led by Infosys Cobalt and strong supply-side metrics (80% of digital fulfilment over past 3 years via reskilling).


Outlook


Our target price is Rs 1,580 at 25x Dec-22E (~10% discount to TCS and 24x earlier), supported by 20% EPS CAGR over FY21-23E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.