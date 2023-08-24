English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Info Edge (India); target of Rs 4896: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Info Edge (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4896 in its research report dated August 24, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 24, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Info Edge (India)

    Info Edge (India) Limited operates an online job posting website. The website offers services for recruiters, job seekers, and employers. The company also operates an online matrimonial website for prospective brides, grooms, and relatives. Consolidated revenue grew 14.4% YoY to Rs. 626cr (+3.5% QoQ) in Q1FY24, driven by healthy growth in Naukri.com and 99acres segments. EBITDA remained strong at Rs. 203cr with a margin of 32.4%, due to lower marketing and advertising spends. Profit after tax (PAT) dropped 50.0% YoY to Rs. 147cr but recovered sharply from the previous quarter. Info Edge reported a decent quarter, with modest growth in topline, supported by the recruitment business despite slowdown in IT hiring. 99acres and other businesses grew well and are expected to grow further with continued innovations and investments.

    Outlook

    Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 4,896 based on SOTP valuation.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    INFO EDGE (INDIA) - 24 -08 - 2023 - geo

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Info Edge India #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 24, 2023 05:30 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!