you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated May 22, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank


IIB reported PAT of INR3.6b (our estimate: INR5.3b) in 4QFY19, affected by higher provisions of INR15.6b (INR11.2b toward IL&FS). NII growth moderated to 11% YoY led by interest reversal of INR1.5b, while the NIM shrank to 3.59% (3.84% without interest reversals). For FY19, NII/PPoP grew 18%/22%, while PAT declined 8.5% YoY to INR33b. Total income increased 18% YoY, led by healthy other income growth of 29% YoY. Core fees rose 28% YoY, led by forex income and loan processing fees. Opex growth (+19% YoY) was slightly higher, leading to PPoP growth of 17% YoY. IIB guided for a C/I ratio improvement of 150bp to 42% over FY20.


Outlook


We conservatively factor in higher credit cost of 100/80bp over FY20/21, resulting in an 8%/3% cut in our FY20/21 earnings estimates. We, nevertheless, estimate IIB to deliver FY20/21 RoA of 2.0%/2.1% and value the stock at INR1,900 (3x FY21E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

