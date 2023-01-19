English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated January 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 19, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank


    IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported an inline performance with PAT at INR19.6b (up 58% YoY; inline) with steady operating performance across all metrics. Loan growth came in healthy at 19% YoY with traction in both Corporate and Consumer Finance book. Within consumer, growth was broad based barring micro-finance (MFI). Fresh slippages moderated to INR14.7b (2.3% annualized). GNPA ratio improved 5bp QoQ to 2.06%, while NNPA increased 1bp to 0.62%. Restructured book declined to 1.25% in 3QFY23 from 1.5% in 2QFY23. The management suggested for 20-25% loan growth, while continued moderation in credit cost is expected to aid RoA expansion.


    Outlook


    We estimate IIB to deliver ~37% earnings CAGR over FY22-25, while RoA/RoE to expand to 2.2%/18%, respectively. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,550 (premised on 1.8x Sep’24E ABV).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndusInd Bank - 19 -01-2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 19, 2023 08:33 pm